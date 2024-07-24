FARMINGTON — Selectman on Tuesday evening approved a plan to collaborate with three other entities on a grant application supporting the 2025 Moose Festival next June in Farmington.

The board also recognized a firefighter for more than five decades of service.

Brent West, executive director of High Peaks Alliance, said the grant application is a good opportunity for the region.

The Maine Office of Tourism was making a last-ditch effort for American Rescue Plan Act funding when West came to the board to get support for the Moose Festival, which he hopes will become an annual outdoor festival.

The other collaborators on the grant application are Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, which draws names in the annual moose hunting lottery during the Moose Festival; Franklin County Chamber of Commerce; and a steering committee for the festival, according to information provided. With so many partners, there could be a greater chance of obtaining funding, West noted.

“There are about 70,000 applicants per year; they give out about 3,000 (moose permits),” West said. The high peaks have a big percentage of moose, they are iconic for this region, he noted.

West said years ago someone came up with the idea to hold a Moose Festival when the names are drawn, and Rangeley, Bethel and Skowhegan have all held one. Skowhegan broke the world record for the number of people moose calling at once, he said, adding, “I am a world record holder.”

A couple of different venues are being considered for where to hold the festival, said JP Fortier, executive director of Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. “We are building a committee of folks interested in pulling it off,” he noted.

The next lottery drawing is scheduled for June 21, 2025.

West and Fortier would co-host the festival. An agenda is being built around the moose lottery and the festival can be “whatever we want to make it,” Fortier stated. After 2025, it could become an outdoor festival that can keep going, he noted. “Outdoor heritage is big in this neck of the woods,” he added.

About 6,000 people attended the Skowhegan festival and Fort Kent had about 3,500, which is the goal for Farmington, West said.

Fortier spoke of Farmington’s proximity to Portland and Bangor, noting there is a potential to have 5,000 or more people attend next year.

Other towns have held a three-day festival with small attendance on Sunday, West said. A two-day event is being planned in Farmington with a full day of activities on Saturday, he noted.

“I think it is a no-brainer,” Chair Joshua Bell said. He noted it would take a lot of planning and coordinating.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix asked how much administration effort would be needed.

West said it would be very minimal. It looks good on the grant application to have the town collaborating. He gave the example of the highway department sharing potential shuttle routes, or the police helping with security.

In other business, Junior Turner was recognized for 53 years of service as a firefighter.

“Turner joined on May 31, 1971, left us on May 31, 2024,” Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said. “If you want to talk about a dedicated public servant … he has been here for us. Just a general great firefighter, great person to have around.”

Turner spoke of first becoming involved with Farmington Falls. He said Farmington Fire Rescue Department is the best, a great group of guys to work with. He noted it was hard to make the decision after so many years with the department, but is looking forward to spending more time with family.

“You are an example to everyone,” Bell said. Many times Turner had to stop giving a haircut to respond to a call, he noted. “You will be missed.”

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said Turner was an impressive example for all the “young sprouts” in the department, including the chief.

