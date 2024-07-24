FARMINGTON — A judge set bail at $10,000 Wednesday for a New York woman accused of trafficking in cocaine and reckless conduct for nearly hitting a police lieutenant.

Tasia R. Jackson, 29, of New York City, New York was arrested on Maine Drug Enforcement Agency charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs related to more than 300 grams of suspected cocaine. Wilton police arrested her on charges of aggravated reckless conduct, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and driving to endanger. She didn’t enter a plea because some of the charges are felonies and a grand jury would need to indict to move the case forward to trial.

The initial appearance was held on Zoom with Jackson at the Franklin County Detention Center. Assistant Attorney General Johns Risler, defense attorney Bradly Sica Jr. and Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson were on the videoconference.

Risler said he and Sica had reached an agreement on $10,000 bail.

Wilton police stopped a Mercedes Benz driven by Jackson on Monday at the intersection of Maxwell Road and Main Street in Jay as part of a drug investigation. The vehicle stopped and two passengers got out to talk to police and then Jackson allegedly sped off and ended up stopped on Riley Road in Jay. When doing so, the car nearly struck Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe and his K-9 Rebel while they were doing a sniff of the outside of the vehicle.

The vehicle searched in Jay had over 300 grams of suspected cocaine hydrochloride powder and suspected cocaine base, known as crack cocaine, and a substantial amount of suspected drug proceeds, which were seized, according to Wilton police Chief Ethan Kyes.

Advertisement

Besides the drugs, contraband that included suspected drug trafficking materials was also seized.

Jackson applied for a court appointed attorney but told Ham-Thompson her family was also trying to secure counsel for her. At this time, the court does not have an attorney to appoint but would find one, Ham-Thompson said.

She set a date of July 31 if Jackson hasn’t made bail to have the case reviewed.

Jackson said her mother was there and could post the $10,000 bail.

As part of her bail conditions, she cannot have direct or indirect contact with the two people. She also must not possess or use illegal drugs and cannot return to a residence at 195 Village View St. in Wilton.

“I just want to see my son,” Jackson said.

If she is not able to find counsel and has made bail, she is to return to court on Oct. 8. Ham-Thompson also set a return date of Nov. 15 for a dispositional conference.

A conviction on the charges carries a penalty of up to six months in jail to a maximum 10 years in prison.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines New York woman charged with cocaine trafficking, reckless conduct in Wilton

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: