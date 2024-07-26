FARMINGTON — Please join Franklin County Animal Shelter for the much-awaited “Strut For Strays” timed 5k run event on September 7, 2024 at Titcomb Mountain – dogs are very welcome. Lace up your running shoes for a competitive race or you can take a nice, leisurely stroll around the trail.

Participants will embark on a heartwarming journey to support our furry friends in need. Together, we will make a difference in the lives of shelter animals who are seeking their forever homes. Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Same Day Registration is at 8 a.m. and the Race/Walk Begins at 9 a.m.

Whether you are a seasoned runner or just simply enjoy a pleasant walk, this event welcomes all animal lovers, and you are welcome to bring your dogs to strut right beside you. By participating in Strut for Strays, you will be advocating for the well-being of our beloved strays, and every stride you take will pave the way to a brighter future for them.

So be sure to mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare for a super fun-filled day of compassion, camaraderie, and community spirit. Let’s come together on September 7, 2024 and Strut for Strays in the name of love and kindness. Event pre-registration is $25 for ages 11 and up and will be $30 to register on the day of the race. Ages 10 and under are free. Secure your spot and a guaranteed 2024 Strut for Strays t-shirt by registering by Saturday, August 23, 2024.

You can also download the registration form and waiver at https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2024 and you can send the completed registration, waiver, and payment to: Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938 or you can preregister online by following this link: https://fcasme.wufoo.com/forms/xjhl4kp01ba82i/

If you register this way, we will still need the signed waiver sent to the address above. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support our furry friends and proudly wear the event logo t-shirt. Mark your calendars, register, and get ready to make a difference on September 7, 2024.

