• Tasia R. Jackson, 29, New York, New York, driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, eluding an officer, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Monday, July 22, in Jay, $10,000 bail, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Wilton Police Department.

• Toney B. Jackson, 36, Jay, warrant two counts of failure to appear, violation condition of release, Monday, July 22, in Weld, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michelle L. Plourde, 41, Winthrop, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop for police, Monday, July 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jessica L. Turner, 39, Rumford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Tuesday, July 23, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

