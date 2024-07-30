• Nikayla M. Touchette, 25, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, July 26, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Tara R. Harrington, 38, Jay, domestic violence assault, Friday, July 26, in Jay, $200 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Megan R. Whitney, 29, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, Saturday, July 27, in Rangeley, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason Dumeny, 48, Wilton, assault, criminal threatening, Saturday, July 27, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon C. Moody, 27, Temple, burglary, Sunday, July 28, in Industry, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jack A. McCabe Jr., 37, Turner, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, July 28, in Carrabassett Valley, $50 bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Elijah W. Cowper, 22, Stratton, warrant two counts of probation revocation, Sunday, July 28, in Farmigton, released to Oxford County Jail transport, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua P. Allen, 39, New Sharon, burglary, Sunday, July 28, in Farmington, personal reocognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cavon P. Eccleston, 30, Fryeburg, violation of protection order, violation condition of release, Sunday, July 28, in Farmington, taken to Oxford County Jail, Paris, Farmington Police Department.

• Eben L. Barker, 18, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, July 28, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stephen Scherber, 33, transient, two counts of failure to appear, Sunday, July 28, in Farmington, released to Oxford County Jail transport, Farmington Police Department.

• Wayne C. Whitehouse, 62, Jay, domestic violence criminal threatening, Monday, July 29, in Wilton, $500 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Seth T. Johnson, 19, Skowhegan, burglary theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Monday, July 29, in Somerset County, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

