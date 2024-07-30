Rhonda Schanck, left foreground, and Stephanie Henley, left background, tally up the weight and cost of blueberries picked Tuesday by David and Cathy Thurston of Rumford at Thistle Moon Farmstead in Wilton. Henley, co-owner of the farm, said it takes about 45 minutes to pick a gallon of berries. The farm is open for picking 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Co-owner Stephanie Henley picks highbush blueberries Tuesday at her Thistle Moon Farmstead, formerly Wilton Blueberry Farm, in Wilton. She said the crop looks better than last year’s. She has started flower gardens and a permanent farm store is being built. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Stephanie Henley, co-owner of Thistle Moon Farmstead, picks cosmos flowers Tuesday at the farm on McLaughlin Road in Wilton. Well-known for its highbush blueberry picking, the farm is building a store where Henley’s botanical soaps and natural skin and body care products will be available, along with cut flowers, herbs, vegetables and pumpkins. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
