Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The shelter also offers in shelter services at very reasonable prices. A pet nail trim is only $10 per pet. They also offer microchip services for $20 for each pet. Pet ID tags are $5 per tag. Frontline treatments for animals under 70 pounds is $10. For larger animals over 70 pounds is $15. The shelter also offers Cat Spay/Neuter Vouchers for $40 per pet.

Meet Murphy! Murphy is a male retriever mix of 5 years, his nicknames are Murph Burph, or Murphy Moose. He has a high energy level and has separation anxiety. He’s affectionate, but needs someone who is always home. This rambunctious guy LOVES people! He loves to play, go for walks, but most of all he loves to spend quality time with his person! Murphy is looking for a home where he can get some much-needed care and attention. Murphy has been through multiple traumatic events, and his anxiety is at an all-time high here at the shelter. He is very dog-social; however, the stress that he has been under here has made play dates with other dogs a bit too high-strung. Murphy is looking for a home without other dogs, at least for a little while, where he can be pampered like he deserves! Murphy does have pretty severe separation anxiety, and he hates his kennel, so he would need someone who is able to be home with him at all times. Come meet this sweet boy who deserves the best home! He likes treats, going for walks, and playing. As for his attitude toward cats he is playful, but gentle.

Jezebel is a one to three year old female dilute tortie with medium-hair and a medium energy level. Meet Jezebel! She is a young, dilute lady who loves to be in places she is not supposed to be. She will never be found in our adult cat room, as she loves to scurry out of there into our second cat room to flirt with all of the male cats in there. She is especially fond of the boys, and doesn’t care for females. She is a little bit of an escape artist, and she loves to run inside closets when you close the doors. So, if you can’t find her, check the closet! She is a little bit standoffish toward people. It is unknown how she will react with dogs. with male cats she is flirty, but will fight with female cats. She dislikes living at the shelter, and being alone.

