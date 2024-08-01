NEW SHARON — Four vehicles were damaged Wednesday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash on Mile Hill Road, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email. No one was injured.

Marilyn Sirois, 93, of Veazie slowed her northbound 2011 Buick sedan to turn left on York Hill Road and was struck by a 2023 Toyota Highlander driven by Jaycee Jenckes, 28, of Farmington, the sheriff said. Next, a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Sulaimon Ayinde, 39, of New Sharon struck Jenckes’ SUV, then a 2016 Ford pickup truck driven by Nicholas Flagg, 23, of Temple struck Ayinde’s SUV.

Flagg’s truck and Ayinde’s SUV were towed away, Lt. David Rackliffe said. Jenckes’ SUV had minor damage and Sirois’ sedan had no damage, he said.

Deputy Gerald Maccione and the New Sharon Fire and Rescue responded to the crash at about 3:49 p.m.

