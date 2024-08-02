FARMINGTON — Old South Church Concert Series welcomes back to Farmington Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards on Thursday, August 15 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events or reserved by calling 207-491-5919.

Tickets will be available at the door as space allows. Accepted payment at the door is cash or check. General admission adults $25, students (12 years and up) as well as seniors (65+) $20. Old South First Congregational Church is located at 235 Main Street and is handicapped accessible. Email oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com

From Webster, Massachusetts with Temple, Maine connections, folk singers/songwriters Mark & Raianne are a married couple who entertain with unmistakable vocal harmonies, poetic lyrics and down-to-earth personae. These hardworking, prolific song writers and artists, who musical talents have contributed over seventeen albums within their first decade and toured consistently throughout the US and Canada.

Accompanying themselves on guitar, mandolin, harmonica, ukulele, penny whistle, electric bass, tenor guitar and most uniquely clarinet, their live performances are both musically captivating and spiritually uplifting as audiences are carefully balanced between serious songs and humorous commentary.

In addition to writing and performing, Mark and Raianne have founded the Massachusetts Walking Tour now in its fourteenth year. The annual tour raises awareness of local greenspace throughout their home state, organizing daily public hikes and free community concerts each June. The Massachusetts Walking Tour has partnered with The National Parks Service, Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), Freedom’s Way, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and the Trustees, with primary funding through grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council Program. www.masswalkingtour.org

They also serve as music educators for local community music school Blackstone Valley Music located in Uxbridge Massachusetts, leading one-on-one classes, yearly rock band camps for teens, and community ukulele groups. Mark and Raianne will be taking the reins of BVM in 2025 through their recently established nonprofit to further develop the quality music instruction and programs provided to the area since 2009. www.blackstonevalleymusic.com

For more information on contemporary folk singers/songwriters Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards including concert schedule and videos, please visit www.markandraianne.com. Follow them on social media @markandraianne

