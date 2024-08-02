Summer Moody, left, of Farmington asks Kristopher Ortiz of Jay on Friday morning if he wants a book at the Wilton Free Public Library book sale in the former Bass factory at 128 Weld Road in Wilton. The first day of the Wilton Blueberry Festival saw dozens of people searching for their favorite author or genre. The book sale continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Brian Takasaki and his son John Takasaki of Natick, Massachusetts, look Friday at treats to buy at the United Methodist Church bake sale during the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Blueberries were a favorite on the first day of the festival. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mary Kalel of Dixfield holds a blueberry pie she bought Friday morning at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Wilton. The church’s annual blueberry bazaar was the forerunner of the Wilton Blueberry Festival, which continues through Sunday morning. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
