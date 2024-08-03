Margot Rzonka, 3, and Dallon Rzonka, 7, of South Paris and Wilton, wait Saturday morning for the start of the Wilton Blueberry Festival parade on Weld Road in Wilton. The theme for the parade this year is Shipwreck Island. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Wilson, the mascot for the Wilton Blueberry Festival, waves Saturday morning as the fire truck transporting him makes its way down Weld Road in Wilton. In a naming contest for the mascot, Wilson received 366 votes; Boo Berry, 111; and Bessie Blue, 29. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Western Maine Community Action’s parade float makes its way Saturday morning down Weld Road during the Shipwreck Island-themed Wilton Blueberry Festival parade. Bubbles can be seen in the air as part of the float’s entry. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of the Kora Shriners Log Rollers show off their driving skills Saturday morning on Weld Road in Wilton as part of the Wilton Blueberry Festival parade. The Log Rollers and several other units delighted parade watchers with their quick maneuvers and friendly waves.Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Two members of the Mt. Blue High School field hockey team demonstrate their ball control Saturday morning on the Weld Road in Wilton. The team took part in the Wilton Blueberry Festival parade, which had a Shipwreck Island theme. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser