RUMFORD — The Select Board has scheduled a forum in two weeks for the public to discuss and ask questions about how criminal cases are being handled by prosecutors and the courts.

For some time now, Rumford police have announced the final disposition of criminal court cases on the department’s Facebook page. Police Chief Tony Milligan told the Select Board last Thursday that keeping the community informed about the end result of cases has evoked quite a lot of discussion online.

“Now our district attorney has also joined in the discussion. There’s a lot of frustration, confusion and some misconceptions,” Milligan said.

As a result, the Select Board has scheduled a public forum meeting so citizens can ask questions and participate in a roundtable discussion with the police chief, district attorney and others relating to issues and concerns brought up.

That forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Rumford Falls Auditorium at the Town Hall.

Milligan said the forum will be an opportunity for the public “to have a question-and-answer session, try to get some clarification and education, and voice concerns you may have.”

Advertisement

Among some 90 comments to the Rumford Police Facebook post on the disposition of court records were these:

“I look at the charges and outcomes. Dismissals and charges dropped. I just feel bad for the officers trying to do their job and the courts let most of the offenders off without even a slap on the wrist.”

“It is a very good idea and thing to approach in our community and it just takes a little understanding. No idea is right or wrong, teamwork, and being open to allowing others to feel like they are a part of the town and can contribute to ways that we can support our police, live safely, and show respect!”

“I don’t understand, and I’m not sure I want to understand, why so many charges are dismissed. Our police department does good work to keep our town safe, for which I am so thankful.

“I have a feeling things will be no different than the wild West here soon. The police try their best only to have their time wasted by a neglectful DA. The people of this community are left with junkies living on the trails and mounds of dirty laundry and garbage appearing on our sidewalks overnight, vandalism etc. It will be sad to see it but it’s coming. Soon the people will have enough of it and take things into their own hands. I for one am sick and tired of having to watch over my children like a hawk when they should have the same freedoms I had as a child. But they can’t, too many drug dealers feeding too many addicts. When will this town get cleaned up? I just want to go to work, feed my family and not worry about who my neighbors are.”

Milligan noted that people who aren’t able to attend the forum or who are uncomfortable speaking openly in front of a group can email questions to the town and someone will read them aloud at the forum. Questions may be submitted in advance to execasst@rumfordme.org

Copy the Story Link