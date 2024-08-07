LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, August 4, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, worship began at 10:30 a.m. as Kay Watson welcomed all in attendance. She read announcements of upcoming events, then went on to lead the Congregation as we sang two Praise Songs: “Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above”, and “Behold, What manner of Love”, accompanied by Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery on organ and piano. Pastor Russ Thayer read the call to worship from Psalm 62, Verses 1 & 2.

He led us into prayer time and, after prayers for families and friends, we recited The Lord’s Prayer. He led us as we sang a familiar hymn, “Fill My Cup, Lord”. He then presented the junior sermon, titled “Secret Box” . During the collection of tithes and offerings, Maggie and Margaret played a beautiful hymn, “Come and Find the Quiet Center”. Special music was offered by Dianne Hirsh as she filled our hearts while she sang “He’s That Close”.

Pastor Thayer read scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 22, Verses 7 – 19, on which he based his sermon. On the first Sunday of each month of the year, Christians celebrate “The Lord’s Table”, which is the title of Pastor Thayer’s sermon. It is a time to remember the sacrifice Jesus made in order to free us from our sins and receive forgiveness from God. Pastor Thayer wanted us to think of the Last Supper, not as a ritual observed each month, but to remember that Jesus was preparing His Disciples for His suffering and death. It took place in an upper room in a house owned by a believer.

The meal consisted of a cup of wine and a loaf of unleavened bread. He broke the loaf and told the Disciples to share the loaf, saying that it represented His body. Each one broke off a piece of the bread and ate it. Then, He gave them a cup of wine, saying that it represented His blood. Each one took a sip from the cup.

Today, we use bread from the Grocery store, and grape juice, but the ceremony is precious to Christians because it is a way to recommit our love and loyalty to God and commit to doing the work of God while we are here on earth.

The service ended as the church family sang the hymn “In Remembrance of Me”, then formed a circle around the sanctuary and sang “Blest Be the Tie That Binds “.

Announcements:

1. During the month of August, we will collect any kinds of crackers for the Food Cupboard. In September, we will collect canned tuna.

2. The Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

3. The movie, “Chosen 4” will be offered each Tuesday evening, beginning in September, at the Parsonage, time to be determined. All are welcome.

4.Vacation Bible School will take place from August 12 through the 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. All children are welcome to attend.

5. The next Soap ‘N More Store will take place on Saturday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Help is needed to prepare the food for the Free Lunch.

6. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, August 25 at 6 p.m. Please attend and help us make “joyful noises” to God!

7. The Worship Team will begin rehearsals on Thursday, September 5 at 1 p.m. 8.Each Sunday, there is coffee and treats served after the Worship Service. Please join us for fellowship and great conversations!

