LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is accepting applications for the Meals on Wheels program serving older adults and individuals with disabilities in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties.

Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus has the capacity to serve more individuals in its tri-county service area. Meals on Wheels is a need-based rather than a financially based program. Individuals are encouraged to contact SeniorsPlus to find out if they are eligible.

The provision of nutritious meals can keep people living independently at home, avoiding costly long-term care facilities. Every visit provides a meal that offers one-third of the recommended daily nutritional intake and can be tailored to specific health conditions. The program also serves as a safety check and social interaction. Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal; It’s a lifeline for independence and well-being.

“We are honored to deliver nutritious meals to the homes of aging adults and individuals with disabilities,” said Janis Walker, Nutrition Services Director. “Our program addresses nutrition, provides essential human connections, and enriches the lives of all clients, their families, and the entire community.”

To learn more, to refer an older adult or an individual with disabilities who could benefit from Meals on Wheels, or to volunteer, visit seniorsplus.org or call 207-795-4010.

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. SeniorsPlus offers a network of support, including information and assistance, short-term care management, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and respite, health and wellness education, benefits counseling, and Meals on Wheels and social dining.

