FARMINGTON — A special town meeting held Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, at the Community Center on Middle Street lasted less than 10 minutes due to low attendance and no discussion of the four articles being acted on.

Less than 20 people attended the meeting. There were only four residents who weren’t town employees or officials. Moderator Paul Mills of Farmington read each warrant article before asking for discussion. No one had any questions or comments regarding the four articles under consideration and each was quickly voted in the affirmative.

The first one dealt with funding for Dragon’s Nest Skateboard Park renovations through a $110,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund [LWCF] grant. Voter approval was needed because perpetual care comes with properties awarded those grants, Matthew Foster, director of Parks and Recreation noted in June.

The second article requested approval of a change in retirement plan for Farmington Fire Rescue Department firefighters. The change was part of the department’s budget approved at the 2024 annual town meeting, but MainePERS requires specific warrant language to change the plan.

Approving a new Tree Ordinance for the town was the third article. A separate ordinance was required for the Tree City USA program which Farmington has been part of for more than 40 years.

The last article concerned changes for clarification purposes to the town’s Traffic Ordinance. The changes make the ordinance up to date with current practices and removes identification of addresses by property owner.

Copy the Story Link