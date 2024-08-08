FARMINGTON — A guessing contest at Farmington House of Pizza has concluded with Franklin County Animal Shelter [FCAS] the ultimate winner.

In June, a large green bucket half filled with coins was placed at the restaurant with a sign asking people to guess the value of the coins and indicate a non-profit they wished to support if their guess was the winner. Owner Vasilios Maniatakos told The Franklin Journal the bucket weighed 95 pounds the last time he weighed it.

Dawn O’Donal, Farmington House of Pizza shift leader contacted the paper recently to say the winner was Kayla Reed. “Her guess was $1,150,” O’Donal said. “The actual amount was $1,098.16.”

About 75 submitted guesses, O’Donal responded when asked.

Former owner Roula Maniatakos is donating $402 to make the donation to FCAS an even $1,500, O’Donal stated.

Petra Smat, FCAS social media and fundraiser coordinator contacted The Franklin Journal on Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, indicating the donation had been dropped off by the Maniatakoses.

“Any donation that we get we use specifically for food, shelter and medical supplies,” she noted. “The price of everything has increased. Medical supplies are a really big one, that’s our biggest expense for our cats and dogs.”

When asked how far a $1,500 donation could go, Smat responded, “$1,500 can be gone on one veterinary bill, especially if we have specialized care needed. Right now we have a dog from Anson, she had gotten away from animal control. She ended up getting hit by a car, came to us and we have been paying her medical bill. That was over $2,000 in just one [visit].”

A $1,500 donation helps substantially, Smat said. “It can be swallowed up just like that,” she stressed.

The shelter has just under 200 animals in the building currently with another 31 in foster care, Smat said. “A couple of months ago we had people come in and adopt a couple of rabbits and our guinea pigs so our rodent room is kind of bare,” she noted. “We do still have two rabbits available.”

Dogs are fed Iams dog food, cats Purina cat chow and kittens Iams healthy kittens, Smat indicated. Donations may be dropped off at the shelter, can be mailed or made online through PayPal, she said.

FCAS is open Monday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m. For more information call 207-778-2638.

“We are so thankful for our supportive community,” Smat stated. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the people around us.”

Reed returned The Franklin Journal’s call later Friday. She is from Wilton, said she eats about once a month with her family at Farmington House of Pizza.

“I was in line waiting to get my food and I saw the sign,” she noted. “I thought I might just take a chance and guess so I wrote my name down. I was really surprised when I learned I won because technically I don’t have the best luck with guessing.”

When asked about choosing the shelter for the charity to support, Reed said she got her bunny from FCAS. “I love bunnies,” she stated. “I have always loved animals.”

