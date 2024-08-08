PHILLIPS —Phillips is gearing up for its 65th Annual Old Home Days, set to take place Aug. 10 – 18. This year’s event, themed “Tell me you are from Maine without tellin’ me you are from Maine,” promises a week filled with activities, celebrations and community spirit.

The honored lumbermen for this year’s event are the Gould Brothers and the Mount Abram High School soccer team is the honored group. The soccer team will be featured prominently, riding in the 65th Annual Parade Friday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.

Event Highlights:

Saturday, Aug. 10:

• 9 a.m. Kickball Tournament at North Franklin Park.

• 11 a.m. Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad train rides at 128 Bridge St.

•11 a.m. Second Annual Adult M&T Memorial Basketball Tournament at North Franklin Park.

• 1 -8 p.m. Belly’s Old Home Day Bear Ganza Feed and Fun at 2379 Rangeley Rd. with food, live music, raffles and door prizes.

Sunday, Aug. 11:

• 11 a.m. Memorial Basketball Event at North Franklin Park.

• 11 a.m. Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament at North Franklin Park.

• Bounce House sponsored by Winter Wonderland.

Monday, Aug. 12:

• 6 p.m. Team Cribbage Tournament at the PACC, 18 and up, $10 per team.

Tuesday, Aug. 13:

• 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Children’s Glow Night and Balloon Twist at the PACC, with glowing games and more.

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

• 3 p.m. Dan Perkins Ventriloquist and Magic Show at the PACC, free-for-all ages.

• 5-7 p.m. Drop off Flower Show and Photo Contest entries at the Phillips Library during library hours.

• 6 p.m. Paint Night with Nicole at the Avon Town Hall, $30 per person, light refreshments.

Thursday, Aug. 15:

• 3-6 p.m. Stanley Steamer Rides at the PACC.

• 4:30 – 7 p.m. Second Annual Car Show on Main St.

• 5-7 p.m. Annual North Franklin Sportsman’s Club barbecue at 71 Main St.

Friday, Aug. 16:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Annual Vendor Crafter Street Takeover.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PACC Yard Sale, $10 per table.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dark Star Fabrics Barn Quilt Sale on Main St. [also Saturday, August 17].

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Narrow Gauge Quilt Show at White Church Antiques on Main St.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phillips Historical House, honoring the military, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Main St.

• 1-5 p.m. Wonderland Festival of Imagination with multiple booths and activities, including Plummery, Treasure Island, Faerie School, Storyland, Bubblarium, the Bloom Moon Theater and Candy Alley.

• 2 p.m. The Frosty Paws Ice Cream Truck on Main St.

• 4 p.m. All parade entries line up at North Franklin Park.

• 5-6 p.m. 65th Annual Phillips Old Home Days Parade.

• 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Street Dance with DJ Dreaming Big.

• 3-5 p.m. Blue Mtn. Lodge #67 Masonic Chicken barbecue at Sanders Auto, 108 Main St., featuring chicken, beans, drink and dessert.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

• 6-11 a.m. Sandy River Flying Club Breakfast at Lindbergh Airport, behind Avon Town Office.

• 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Annual Margie Toothaker Cancer Walk, Route 4 to North Woods Pull Track.

• 9 a.m. Annual Lumbering Competition on Route 4 at Northwoods Pull Track.

• 9 a.m. Paul G. Whittemore Road Race on the library front lawn.

• 11 a.m. Annual Bicycle Race in the library parking lot.

• 12 p.m. Horse Pulling at North Franklin Park.

• 1 p.m. Third Annual Hog Days at Valley Brook/Hog Heaven, featuring cornhole, beer pong and a DJ.

• 3 p.m. Bathtub Races at Toothaker Pond.

Sunday, Aug. 18:

• 9 a.m. Chicken Shoot at North Franklin Park.

• 10 a.m. Frog Jumping Contest at Local Bull.

• 11 a.m. Bob Parker’s Annual Children Parade on Main St.

• 11 a.m. Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at North Franklin Park.

• 1 p.m. Duck Derby at the downtown bridge.

• 9 a.m. Sign-up for Northwoods Truck Pulls.

Phillips Old Home Days is packed with a variety of events that cater to all ages, promising a memorable week for both residents and visitors. For more information, check out the Phillips Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

