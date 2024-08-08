Fun run 1k at the Wilton Blueberry Festival Aug. 2 in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Second and third place, Rainier McShane, Waterbury, VT time: 6:05.49, Miles Raymond [blue shirt], Farmington, ME time: 6:05.62, was a tight race Aug. 2 at the Wilton Blueberry Festival 1k fun run in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
First place winner of 1k Fun Run, Forest Raymond, Farmington, ME time:5:49.34, at the Wilton Blueberry Festival Aug. 2 in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
