WILTON — The parade held rain or shine on the first Saturday in August as part of the Wilton Blueberry Festival always draws a huge crowd and this year was no exception.

At first only a few cars were seen parked on either side of the Weld Road. As 10 a.m. approached, finding a parking space was a challenge. More and more families and friends set up chairs along the side of the road or simply stood while talking with one another.

Showers kept some in their cars for a time while others held umbrellas or covered their heads with reusable bags. The bags were intended for candy and other things collected during the parade.

The Frosty Paw set up for a time in one open space before it moved elsewhere. Janet Rackliff of East Dixfield was one of the adults seen enjoying a cold treat. Many children also enthusiastically devoured their selection.

Three-year old Margot Rzonka and and seven-year Dallon Rzonka, who spend part of their time in Wilton and part in South Paris sat in child-sized chairs while waiting for the parade to start.

Fortunately, most of the rain ended before the parade began.

Soon flashing lights could be seen coming down the hill. With a parade theme of “Shipwreck Island” many of the floats featured boats, water, pirates and/or mermaids. Several had those on board squirting water at watchers for a bit of fun and to help cool them off. Gilligan’s Island was the theme of one float.

There was a plethora of politicians shaking hands and passing out information to help encourage votes come Nov. 5. Tractors, trucks and other vehicles were emblazoned with party signs and candidate’s names. One featured a bubble machine which left a cloud of sparkling orbs in its wake.

Amani Decker, 13 of Farmington and Wynter Tourelotte of Phillips eagerly added to their collection of candy and other treats provided by those in the parade. Tourelotte was especially proud of the pom-pom she snagged.

Several Kora Shrine units again took part in the parade. A color guard unit was seen near the beginning of the parade with antique cars and trucks following soon afterwards. Later there was the Buccaneers and the Turkey Gobbla Hillbilly unit which drew laughs and pointing fingers.

Other units, including the Crazy Cops, Renegades, Drifters, Kora Karts, Kora Cycle Corps and Log Rollers often took time along the route to complete different driving patterns. Some zipped up and down the road, often drawing close to parade watchers. Others created continuous circles in the middle of the road. The Log Rollers in particular showed off their driving prowess as they wended their way around and close to each other.

A number of local banks, businesses, churches and non-profit organizations took part in the parade. The Mt. Blue High School field hockey team and an area dance program were among those seen.

The parade ended with a display of firetrucks and other vehicles from fire departments in surrounding towns. Wilson, the Wilton Blueberry Festival mascot waved from the back of the town’s ladder truck. Representatives from NorthStar ambulance rode bikes, often going in the opposite direction of the rest of the parade.

Once the last entrees drove by chairs were quickly folded up, put back in vehicles and the mass exodus to other obligations or events happening later throughout Wilton began.

