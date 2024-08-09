ANDOVER — No one has submitted paperwork for the vacant Select Board member position, due by last Tuesday at the Town Office, Selectman Justin Thacker told the Rumford Falls Times this week.

Although there were no applications submitted for the position, the town will have a write-in election for the Select Board seat on Sept. 10 at Town Hall from noon to 7 p.m., Thacker said.

“If there is no write-in winner, we will restart the process in hopes of filling this vacancy as soon as possible,” he said. Currently Thacker and Brian Mills are the town’s two selectmen, since Joe Luce resigned in the spring, leaving a vacancy on the three-member board.

In other news, the board voted Tuesday during its meeting at Town Hall to keep East B Hill Road and North Main Street/Sawyer Notch Road closed to all terrain vehicle traffic, Thacker said.

Over 67 surveys asking residents whether the roads should be open to ATV users were submitted by residents in the past few months, and many of those residents who approved the roads to be open to ATV users “were conditional; they would only be (accepting of ATV users) if we had crosswalks, sidewalks, speed limit signs, or have some kind of safety through the Oxford County sheriff’s department that would ensure our roads would be safe,” Thacker said.

In other business, the town plans to hold a special town meeting Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. in Town Hall to vote on getting a bank loan to begin repairing close to $3 million in storm damage to roads and bridges while awaiting federal disaster money to be disbursed, which could take another six to eight months, Thacker said at a prior Select Board meeting in July. The damage stems from storms in June and December 2023.

