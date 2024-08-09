Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Don’t forget to sign up for the “Strut For Strays” timed 5k run event on September 7, at Titcomb Mountain. Event pre-registration is $25 for ages 11 and up and will be $30 to register on the day of the race. Ages 10 and under are free!

Secure your spot and a guaranteed 2024 Strut for Strays t-shirt by registering by Saturday, August 23, 2024!

Lentil is a seven plus year old female Bluetick Coonhound. Meet Lentil! This spotted lady came to us several months ago as a stray, and we discovered that she was pregnant! We made sure to keep her nice and comfortable until she could give birth to her EIGHT puppies. Now that her pups have grown, she is ready to get spoiled like she deserves! Lentil is a very sweet girl, though she is a hound and has many houndlike traits. The biggest thing with Lentil is that she has a very keen prey drive, so she needs a home that is free of small animals. She is also very vocal, and likes to keep you up to date on all things that move. Lentil is very sweet and goofy when it comes to people, but she is not the biggest fan of other dogs, so she is looking for a home to live as the sole Hound Queen. She needs to have lots of space to run, though because she is a hound, we recommend keeping her leashed when outside as she may pick up on a trail. Miss Lentil is a very bouncy, energetic gal who loves to be silly and make you laugh! Come and meet this speckled beauty!

Dulcie is a female brown short haired tabby of 1-3 years old. Meet Dulcie! This former Momma cat is trying out life for herself now. She is extremely sweet, though she will often wait for you to approach her. She loves to sneak into closets and explore new spaces. She gets along really well with other cats, and she mostly sticks to herself. She likes to sleep in cat trees and to climb on other items like step ladders. Come and meet this treasure whose name literally means sweet!

