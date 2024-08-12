FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is hosting a statewide advanced active shooter incident management training on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Over 60 law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical technicians, 911 dispatchers and emergency management professionals from across Maine, with most from the Franklin County area, will participate in the training, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles.

Training is centered around active shooter and active threat scenarios that can easily be applied to other major events such as fires, weather events and many more, Charles wrote in a news statement.

The training is scheduled to run from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Olsen Student Center at UMF at 111 South St. in Farmington. There will be five instructors over the three days.

