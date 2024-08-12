• Brett M. White, 52, Jay, aggravated assault, Thursday, Aug. 1, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Erika S. Meaney, 36, Jay, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 8, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Katelyn Smith, 31, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Friday, Aug. 2, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Sabrina L. Perri, 54, Jay, domestic violence reckless conduct, Friday, Aug. 2, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Cory J. Gurney, 48, Auburn, probation violation, Friday, Aug. 2, in Oxford County, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Thomas C. Bessey, 59, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, assault, Saturday, Aug. 3, in Kingfield, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kirk M. Richards, 33, Jay, violation protection from abuse order, Saturday, Aug. 3, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Kyle S. Kenney, 24, Jay, Oxford County warrant unlawful sexual contact, Saturday, Aug. 3, in Jay, $1,000 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Larry W. Cole III, 19, Liberty, Tennessee, fugitive from justice, Monday, Aug. 5, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Wagner Soto-Perez, 32, Lynn, Massachusetts, warrant failure to appear, operating vehicle without a license, Monday, Aug. 5, in Rangeley, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jessica L. Turner, 39, Rumford, unlawful possession of cocaine, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail with supervised release agreement, Farmington Police Department.

• A. Scotty Couture, 35, Jay, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, possession of cocaine base, Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jody L. Saultes, 22, Carthage, possession of fentanyl powder, four warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Weld, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael R. Thomas, 49, Solon, operating after habitual offender revocation, attaching false plates, driving under the influence, operating under the influence, operating while suspended or revoked, Thursday, Aug. 8, in New Vineyard, $150 bail, released to Kennebec County Correctional Facility, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Burke J. O’Donnell, 41, Stratton, violation condition of release, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Thursday, Aug. 8, in Coplin Plantation, $2,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Angel M. Blanchard, 46, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Saturday, Aug. 10, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lindsay D. Strout, 38, Farmington, warrants forgery, negotiating false instrument, Monday, Aug. 12, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tasha M. Allen, 33, New Sharon, obstructing government administration, Monday, Aug. 12, in Farmington, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

