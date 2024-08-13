FARMINGTON — Bodhi Bilyeu of Augusta sifted through rocks and sand Tuesday, trying to find gems on the Sandy River beach.

The 8-year-old has turned collecting gems and geodes into a hobby. “I dig looking for cool gems,” Bilyeu said.

He has two shelves of gems at his home, he said, including three real amethysts.

On Tuesday, Bilyeu took a metal colander full of sand from the beach down to the water to wash away sand in his search for treasure. His father, Andrew Bilyeu, helped out with sifting through the sand.

Continuing to search for gems, Bodhi Bilyeu dug up a rock on the shoreline with a garden shovel. His father cautioned him to dig safely, without hurting himself. With another rock successfully dug out, he picked it up and put it in a pile. Bodhi Bilyeu planned to take the rocks home in hopes of cracking them open, he said.

“When I dig up the sand, I find a bunch of little rocks,” he said, as he continued to browse.

The Farmington-born youngster was excited to get a better look at his finds.

