MEXICO — About 70 residents crowded Tuesday evening into the Calvin Lyons Meeting Room in the Town Office to ask questions about the police department, which will become idle Aug. 20 due to a lack of officers.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day began the 40-minute session with some background and an update.

She said that after learning that three officers, Lt. Derek MacDonald, Ashley Rich and Robert Drouin, would be leaving for positions with other departments, it was decided that “in order to go to the process of recruiting, we would have to go on idle status — that would give us time to regroup.”

One week ago, the Board of Selectmen voted 5-0 to place the town’s police force on idle status, effective at 6 a.m. Aug. 20.

Welch-Day updated that by noting that on Aug. 9, Police Chief Roy Hodsdon presented Welch-Day with a letter of resignation, stating he was retiring Aug. 13. As a result, Lt. MacDonald will be the acting chief until the department becomes idle.

Welch-Day and Selectman Richard Philbrick met with the three remaining officers on Saturday.

“I went to the meeting hoping I could convince them to stay. I left understanding why they were leaving,” Welch-Day said. “There’s been an open position for over a year and they all have been working endless overtime. They have families. They are tired. They are stressed. They are stressed that their decision had nothing to do with the chief, the Select Board or finances.”

On Tuesday, in an emergency executive session just prior to the informational session, the Select Board voted to employ James Theriault as chief administrator of records, evidence and inventory for a period of one year, starting Aug. 19.

“During that time, he will work to make sure there is a record of everything belonging to the Mexico Police Department,” Welch-Day said. “As town manager, I stand alongside our board in our endeavor to have the Mexico Police Department back in full force.”

Theriault retired in early 2014 after serving for 20 years as Mexico’s police chief, prior to Hodsdon taking over the leadership. He then became Oxford County Sheriff beginning in 2018, finishing out a term served by Wayne Gallant.

Welch-Day noted that Theriault, with his many years of law enforcement, has many connections.

“He knows the people that maybe want to come in this direction,” she said. “It’s going to be a matter of advertising; it’s not going to be fast. People may have to go to the academy. We could be looking at a year before we are fully functioning. If we don’t have a force within a year, we’re going to have to go a different route.”

Concerns included what the response time would be if there was a domestic dispute or a burglary in progress.

As part of mutual aid, Rumford Police Cpl. Bradlee Gallant said that if “someone kicked in your door, we (Rumford police) would be responding.”

However, from around 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Gallant said the response would likely have to come from the Sheriff’s Office and the response time would vary depending on their location.

“Just this year, the department has about 125 cases filed with us,” Neil E. McLean Jr., district attorney of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, said. “These officers are working their tails off. But we’re seeing this in most towns, from the largest town in Lewiston to the smallest towns in rural areas. It’s really difficult to keep law enforcement officers. There’s a lot of reasons for that.”

A citizen followed up, asking McLean, “Do you perceive the lack of prosecution of a lot of the cases in the area contributes to some of the frustrations that the police have in doing their duty?”

Welch-Day and Philbrick both noted that McLean didn’t have to answer that question.

However, McLean decided to respond.

“It could. It is a perception and I communicate with law enforcement regularly. That’s why I’m here tonight. Our office supports law enforcement,” he said.

He invited the public to visit neighboring Rumford at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a Board of Selectpersons community policing workshop, where the issue will be discussed.

“You need your police department,” McLean told the audience. “To the extent that you’ve got a police department, you’ve got to do what it takes to find people to fill these positions and keep the police department intact. You won’t like the results of having coverage from other departments.”

Theriault said that at some point in the “near future,” there will be another meeting for those interested in becoming police officers, including those with a green pin — a police officer trained and certified by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy (MCJA) who has successfully completed all required entry-level training and attained the required certifications need to work as a part-time officer in Maine. Such training/certification level is minimal and the officer is restricted on the number of hours they can work and functions they can perform.

“If you have your green pin, come talk to us,” he said, adding that consideration will be given to pay for academy training.

Also present were outgoing officers Rich and MacDonald, who were recognized and thanked for their service.

