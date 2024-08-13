Three-year old Lydia Mercier of Jay looks up while playing Friday morning, Aug. 9, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. The rainy morning found many children being creative at the library. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Hannah Knights of Livermore holds her 6-month old son Caleb Knights Friday morning, Aug. 9, at Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay. She said her son loves having his picture taken. Three-year old brother Luke Knights was busy playing elsewhere in the library. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.