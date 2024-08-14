Andover voters rejected a proposal in June to spend $147,000 to repair the tennis court, seen in May, at the Andover Community Park on South Main Street. A town committee is applying for a federal grant to upgrade the park but first it will review results of a survey on what residents want done. Rose Lincoln/The Bethel Citizen

ANDOVER — A town committee applying for a federal grant to upgrade and add to the Andover Community Park on South Main Street is distributing a survey to learn what features residents would like to have.

Committee member Eileen Pew prepared the survey, copies of which are available at the Andover Public Library, the Town Office and local businesses.

At the town meeting in June, residents voted against spending up to $147,000 to update and repair the tennis court at the park. The tennis court, basketball court, Grimaldi ball field and playground will be included in a federal grant application, town officials said in June.

The only decision the committee has made, Pew said Tuesday, is keeping the basketball court separate from the tennis court “the way it is right now. And hopefully, we can get a public bathroom. That’s the big thing.”

She said it’s important for the committee to have the support of the community and “to go with what the people want.”

The committee will review the surveys before applying for the grant, Pew said. Surveys will be accepted at the Town Office on 17 Stillman Road until Sept. 15.

An eight-member town committee is surveying Andover residents what features they would like at the Andover Community Park on South Main Street. The committee plans to apply for a federal grant to update the tennis court, basketball court, Grimaldi ball field and playground. Rose Lincoln/The Bethel Citizen

