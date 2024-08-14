LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Sunday, August 11, service, joyful music wafted from the First Baptist Church as Maggie Houlihan played the pipe organ to set the mood for the weekly Service. Kay Watson promptly opened the service at 10:30 a.m., as she made a few announcements, then led us as we sang two praise songs: “O, the Glory of Your Presence”, and “Step By Step”.

Pastor Rev. Russ Thayer gave the call to worship as he read from Psalm 63, Verses 1 – 3. He led us into prayer time, asking the congregation to share their prayers, concerns and joys. We then recited The Lord’s Prayer. We sang the familiar hymn, “O, How I Love Jesus”. The pastor presented the junior sermon titled Secret Box. During the collection of tithes and offerings, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “So Send I You – By Grace Made Strong”. Special music was sung by Pastor Thayer as he sang “Daddy Sang Bass”.

Pastor Thayer used Scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 9, Verses 1 – 6. The sermon is titled: “Off We Go.” Imagine yourself called by Jesus as one of His Disciples. He gathers you and others in a group and tells you He wants all of you to go into every town you can reach and preach the Word of God to all who will listen to you.

You have no vehicle, no phone, only the clothing you wear. He doesn’t give you a destination. You will depend on the kindness of individuals who are willing to feed you and offer you a place to sleep at night. Does it sound like a great job? Did Jesus ask too much of His Disciples? In the scripture, it says they went out into the villages and did exactly what Jesus told them to do. There were people who refused to listen, and those who listened but didn’t apply God’s word to their lives.

They simply went back to living their lives of sin. There are people who will listen, and we are disciples of Jesus. Whether we talk to people out in the streets or to those who choose to enter churches, our mission as disciples is to help people understand the Word of God and realize that belief in God can help them heal their bodies and minds. The love of God can help all of us to find love and compassion for others and use God’s Word to spread His Word to all who will trust that His arms are always open to us.

The service came to an end as we sang, “So Send I You – By Grace Made Strong” and “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World” after the benediction.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting crackers for the Food Cupboard. In September, we will collect canned tuna.

2. Vacation Bible School is taking place this week, from 1 – 4 p.m. each day.

3. The Outreach Committee is collecting socks, adults and children’s, for “Back to School”. Please bring them in ASAP, as they will be given out from the Soap ‘N More Store on August 24.

4. The Worship Team will begin rehearsals on Thursday, September 5 at 1 p.m. Please join us and help us make joyful noises to the Lord.

5. The next Soap ‘N More Store will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon on August 24.

6. There will be a Church Bar-B-Que on August 24 at 4 p.m., hosted by Pastor Russ.

7. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, August 25, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

8. The movie, Chosen 4, will be offered as a Bible Study at the parsonage, each Tuesday eve at 6 p.m., beginning in September.

9. The Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday at 5 p.m

