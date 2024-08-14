FARMINGTON — Police Chief Kenneth Charles introduced officer Jesse Dixon of Albion, the newest member of the department, at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.

Town Clerk Diane Dunham administered the oath of office as Dixon’s parents, Gary and Jennifer Dixon, and his girlfriend Hailey Haskell watched.

“This is a good news, bad news day,” Charles said. “We have a newly hired officer, Jesse Dixon. The unfortunate news is that Crystal Corcoran completed her training, decided police work is not for her so we will continue looking.”

“This is more of a formality tonight,” Charles said while pinning on Dixon’s badge. He noted Dixon’s graduation from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy would be “a huge milestone” in his personal development.

Dixon can choose who will pin his badge on at his graduation, Charles said.

“I just graduated college with an associate’s degree in justice studies this May,” Dixon said. “I am the first police officer in my family. I am excited to start my new career here. Thank you.”

Advertisement

“Welcome aboard,” Selectman Matthew Smith said.

In other business the board approved spending $17,680 for a new well and pump system for George and Erica Miller at 784 Farmington Falls Road. A letter provided from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to the Millers indicated the state will pay 90% of the cost and the town the rest.

The property is at the base of the road to the Transfer Station, Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. She was first contacted in January regarding the PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals” contaminating the well.

“We have been buying him bottled water since January, will get reimbursed for that,” she noted.

La Croix verified the town pays the entire amount and gets reimbursed. She also said another property across the street was identified as being contaminated last month.

“There is nothing we can do to avoid it,” LaCroix said. “Towns are bearing the costs to take care of it. The chemical manufacturers should be paying for it.”

Advertisement

Selectman Richard Morton said there is a lot of agricultural land in that area and was skeptical about the contamination source.

Related Impact of locally spread sewage sludge not yet known

It is hard to prove the Transfer Station is not the source, LaCroix said.

In other matters, the Board:

• Approved the amended Maine Municipal Association General Assistance Ordinance.

• Allowed Public Works to purchase a bucket truck for $16,500.

• Signed a letter of support for the Maine Department of Transportation discretionary grant program for charging and fueling infrastructure.

Advertisement

• Approved the use of the town seal for Conservation Commission banner.

• Accepted a $20,000 Center for Tech Life election grant to make doors handicapped accessible at the Community Center and municipal building.

• Approved borrowing funds from the sewer fund balance instead of taking a tax anticipation note.

• Permitted the town manager to negotiate and execute energy contracts without board approval first, which will save the town money due to short turnaround times involved.

Copy the Story Link