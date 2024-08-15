CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A 71-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after he collapsed while hiking down a trail after reaching the top of Redington Mountain, a 4,010 foot mountain.

Maine game wardens, members of the Maine Forest Service, and the Carrabassett Valley and Eustis fire departments rescued Gerard Jalbert, 71, of Falmouth, according to a news statement from Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“With the need to get Mr. Jalbert to the hospital quickly, state agencies and local emergency personnel were able to work together to rescue a man in a very remote area among some of Maine’s highest mountains,” said Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher said in a release.

Jalbert was hiking with a friend and returning back from hiking to the top of Redington Mountain when he collapsed on the trail at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The friend was able to call 911, and emergency personnel were able to get an exact location of the victim through the cellphone, Latti wrote.

Two teams consisting of multiple game wardens, Eustis Fire Department and Carrabassett Valley Fire Departments assembled quickly and began hiking in. One team hiked up the Appalachian Trail up Crocker Mountain to access the Redington Trail, while the other team travelled by ATV on the Caribou Pond Road to an old snowmobile trail to an intersection with the Redington trail.

Both teams reached Jalbert at approximately 3:15 p.m. A decision was made then to contact the Maine Forest Service, who quickly arrived by helicopter, and was able to hoist him out of the woods.

The helicopter brought him to a waiting NorthStar EMS ambulance and took him to the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Regional Airport where LifeFlight of Maine helicopter was waiting, Courtney Knapp, fire chief of Carrabassett Valley department said Thursday.

Jalbert was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He remained at the hospital Thursday in stable condition, Latti wrote.

Copy the Story Link