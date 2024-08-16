AUGUSTA — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum proudly presents the United States Navy country band, “Country Current” on Tuesday, August 27 at 7 p.m., at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Rd, Augusta. This performance is free and open to the public and is part of the Navy’s “Country Current” 2024 national concert tour.

Country Current, a six-piece active-duty premier Navy ensemble, will perform a blend of country and bluegrass music. The band has extensive recording and touring experience in Nashville, New York City, New Orleans and the greater Washington, DC area. This is a family-friendly event. Le Club Calumet is a comfortable 400-seat venue with plenty of free on-site parking. Tickets are free and doors open at 6:30 PM. There will be a cash bar.

FREE general seating tickets (no fee required) are available online in advance and are easy to order at usnavyband.ticketleap.com/2024-cc-augusta/ For more information please call the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame at 207-613-5411 or find the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame on Facebook.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The Museum, established in 2008, is the only country music hall of fame museum east of Nashville. The 3000-square foot space in Mechanic Falls, Maine is an amazing showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of over 170 inductees from the State of Maine. The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization.

