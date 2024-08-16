FARMINGTON — MaineHealth is changing the name of its NorthStar EMS and Paramedic Alliance for Community Emergencies (PACE) ambulance services in October to MaineHealth Emergency Medical Services.

It is part of MaineHealth’s continued visual rebranding of its entities, according to Ryan Mastrangelo, director of communication and public affairs, for MaineHealth Franklin Hospital.

The rebranding is part of MaineHealth’s broader strategy to unify its identity across the health care system. By adopting a consistent name and logo, MaineHealth aims to simplify patient interactions and enhance recognition of its care services.

Franklin Memorial Hospital’s name changed Aug. 1 to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital along with other names of hospitals owned by MaineHealth that have changed since an announcement in March. The name of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway is now MaineHealth Stephens Hospital.

Temporary signs have been erected at the entrance to the Farmington hospital.

The rebranding of the emergency medical ambulance services in Farmington and Norway follows a significant investment to expand these critical services across its system, according to a news statement in March.

NorthStar is part of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital, and has been providing emergency medical services since 2005. It covers 1.7 million acres from five key bases: Livermore, Farmington, Phillips, Rangeley and Carrabassett Valley. Staffed by 75 EMTs and paramedics, NorthStar handles around 7,500 calls annually across 29 towns.

NorthStar’s services in the greater Franklin County community include community paramedicine programs, educational outreach, and collaborations with local organizations to enhance emergency response capabilities.​

PACE is affiliated with MaineHealth Stephens Hospital. It has been a reliable emergency care provider in Norway, South Paris, Paris, Otisfield, Harrison, Hebron, West Paris, Woodstock, Greenwood, Newry, and Milton Plantation, according to information provided in a news statement. Known for its prompt and quality response, PACE maintains 24/7 coverage year-round, ensuring that communities receive continuous emergency support, the statement said.

The service participates in the Vial of Life program, allowing quick access to critical medical information during emergencies.

Senior Director of MaineHealth EMS, Michael Senecal said, “This rebranding underscores our commitment to providing superior emergency care. By unifying our services under the MaineHealth EMS banner, we ensure continuity and excellence in patient care.”

The renaming to MaineHealth EMS signifies a streamlined approach to emergency services delivery. MaineHealth EMS will continue the same high level of care and community support that NorthStar and PACE are known for. Residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies.

MaineHealth also announced it will launch MaineHealth Inter-Facility Transport and Expanding Services system, which is also part of the rebranding. The system will address shortages in transport services in some service coverage areas. These shortages resulted in transport delays and, at times, led to extended stays and emergency department overcrowding, negatively impacting patient experience and care. The system will primarily focus on inter-facility and medical transports from local health systems, with bases strategically located in Scarborough, Brunswick, and Northport, with future expansions planned for Sanford and North Conway, New Hampshire.

Other hospital name changes announced in March are:

• MaineHealth Maine Medical Center Portland;

• MaineHealth Maine Medical Center Biddeford;

• MaineHealth Maine Medical Center Sanford;

• MaineHealth Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire;

• MaineHealth Waldo Hospital in Belfast;

• MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport;

• MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta;

• MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick;

• The business’ health care system behavioral health site in Westbrook is now named MaineHealth Behavioral Health at Spring Harbor

• The inpatient pediatric hospital at MaineHealth Maine Medical Center Portland is now named MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Most other sites across the system will also be renamed “MaineHealth” as the primary identifier.

