Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Ruger is a one-year-old male, born on 7/16/23 and he’s the best kind of dog, a mixed breed. His nickname is Ruger-Roo and he has a high energy level. He is very sociable and is so sweet around people. He loves everyone. He really likes to play with high energy dogs and according to his previous owner, he’s good with cats.

Meet Ruger: He is a handsome young man who is absolutely full of love. He is one of the happiest, fun-loving dogs we have met. Ruger has lived with other dogs, cats, and children, and is good with all, according to his previous home.

He really loves other high-energy dogs. He has gone on play dates with Pecan, and he just has the most fun in whatever he does. He loves to run around the dog park, bounce around, and make you think that he wants you to throw a ball, but in fact just wants to stare into your eyes.

Ruger would be a great family dog in a home where he can be his loving, goofy, bouncy self. He has a lot of energy, but he is only just over a year old, so he has lots of time to mellow out. Come and meet this boy who loves everyone and everything.

Gemma is a 17-year-old gray and white female with the nickname Gemma Bo Bemma. Although she is a low energy lady, she’s people friendly, but around cats tends to keep to herself. Her attitude toward dogs is unknown.

Meet Gemma: This pretty lady is a whopping 17 years old. However, you would never guess that because she looks so good. She is a friendly girl, but she tends to keep to herself when it comes to other cats. She is very sweet with people, and she would do well in a home with other pets as long as they respect her personal space.

She will stick up for herself if she feels like she needs to. She likes to spend her days tucked away above the world in the catwalk in her place of refuge from the chaos below. Come and meet this amazing lady who could be the perfect addition to your home.

Copy the Story Link