https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/08/20/no-bites-on-a-cloudy-sunday-afternoon
No bites on a cloudy Sunday afternoon
Mike from Jay, who didn't wish to share his last name said he casts his line in a spot four or five times, then moves on to somewhere else.
Posted
Yesterday at 6:00 PM
1 min read
Font size +
Gift article
You are able to gift
5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required.
Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one,
go to the subscriptions page.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Loading....
Print
Mike of Jay, who didn’t wish to share his last name reels in his line Sunday afternoon, Aug. 18, at the Round Pond boat launch in Livermore. He said he would cast his line four or five times then move on to someplace else. His next stop was Long Pond, also in Livermore.
Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Local robotics team joins Wilton museum to teach all about robots and STEM
Next »
Spruce Mountain schools to offer free meals again this year