Mike of Jay, who didn’t wish to share his last name reels in his line Sunday afternoon, Aug. 18, at the Round Pond boat launch in Livermore. He said he would cast his line four or five times then move on to someplace else. His next stop was Long Pond, also in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

