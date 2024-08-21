FARMINGTON — Gifford’s Ice Cream announced the permanent closure of its Farmington shop Wednesday morning with a post on Facebook. In the post, the company expressed their sorrow over this loss of their second-ever store that opened in 1982.

The location was flooded with mud and water when the Sandy River rose and covered lower Main Street and other areas in Franklin County in May and December 2023. After the flood, community members were left wondering if Gifford’s would open for the 2024 season, or at all for that matter. When spring came and passed without a word, it was safe to assume it would not.

In a separate statement issued Tuesday, Gifford’s shared that “after experiencing a significant fire at our plant in Skowhegan and two major floods at the stand last year, we need to balance and prioritize resources, and that has led us to make the hard decision to close Farmington.”

The company also expressed their gratitude for the support of their customers over the past 42 years.

“The joy and memories we have shared with everyone who has visited the stand will always hold a special place in our hearts. We hope we will see you at one of our other family-owned stands in Bangor, Skowhegan and Waterville,” the statement said. “Individuals will still be able to enjoy our Gifford’s ice cream at six nearby locations and partner stands: the Dutch Treat in Wilton, Farmington Falls Beer Garden in Farmington Falls, the Pine Tree Frosty in Rangeley, Jimmie’s in Dixfield, Frosty Delight in Mexico and Sweet Scoops in Jay.”

What’s next for the space is uncertain. Rumors are already spreading about what will occupy the building, but none have been confirmed.

Copy the Story Link