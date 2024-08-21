FARMINGTON — Gifford’s Ice Cream announced the permanent closure of their Farmington location Wednesday morning with a post on Facebook. In their post, the company expressed their sorrow over this loss of their second ever location, opening in 1982.

The location was flooded with mud and water when the Sandy River rose up and covered lower Main Street and other areas in Franklin County in May and December of 2023. After the December flood, community members were left wondering if Gifford’s would open for the 2024 season or at all for that matter. When spring came and passed without a word, it was safe to assume that Gifford’s would not be opening this year.

In a separate statement given on Tuesday, Gifford’s shared that “after experiencing a significant fire at our plant in Skowhegan and two major floods at the stand last year, we need to balance and prioritize resources, and that has led us to make the hard decision to close Farmington.”

Gifford’s also expressed their gratitude for the support of their customers over the last 42 years.

“The joy and memories we have shared with everyone who has visited the stand will always hold a special place in our hearts. We hope we will see you at one of our other family-owned stands in Bangor, Skowhegan, and Waterville,” the statement said. “Individuals will still be able to enjoy our Gifford’s ice cream at six nearby locations and partner stands: the Dutch Treat in Wilton, Farmington Falls Beer Garden in Farmington Falls, the Pine Tree Frosty in Rangeley, Jimmie’s in Dixfield, Frosty Delight in Mexico and Sweet Scoops in Jay.”

What’s next for the space is uncertain. Rumors are already spreading about what will occupy the building, but none have been confirmed as of yet.

