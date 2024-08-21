Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Pecan – Female – 1.5 years – DOB 12/20/22 – Mixed breed

Nicknames: Pecan Praline. Energy level: High. Sociability: People: Sweet like pecan pie! Dogs: Playful, but very energetic. Cats: Unknown

Personality: Meet Pecan! This bouncy, high-energy lady absolutely loves to zoom around the dog park and play with toys. She loves to chase after balls, whip around rope toys, and play with just about any toy you can imagine. She entertains herself very well when given a toy. She can get a bit distracted when walking on a leash, but she does well when corrected. She is very bouncy, and will impress you with her leaps. She seems to love to do gymnastics all over the dog park. She is very sweet with people, but she can be a bit exuberant with her jumping, so she would do best in a home with older children. Miss Pecan requires lots of exercise and/or a large area for her to run around. Come and meet this big love!

Aura – Female – 1-3 years – Tuxedo Nicknames: She-hemoth. Energy level: Medium. Sociability: People: Very friendly and flirty. Cats: Selective of other feline friends. Dogs: Unknown

Personality: Meet Aura! This playful little soul is ready to steal your heart! While she doesn’t particularly care for other cats, she is super loving and friendly with people. She loves to sleep on the floor, play with toys, and stare lovingly into your eyes. She likes to be really cute and pose for pictures! Come and meet this funny little lady and see if she hypnotizes you with her glowing green eyes!

