ANDOVER — A majority of voters Tuesday approved loaning $3 million to repair roads and bridges damaged by rainstorms in June and December 2023 while they wait for reimbursement from the federal government.
Around 68 people attended the special town meeting at the Town Hall. Selectman Justin Thacker estimated about 60 percent, based on raised hands, favored the bank loan to cover expenses until the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburses the town 75% of the cost.
Town officials were told to expect the reimbursement within eight to 12 months after their application was accepted.
“We’re at 14 months on the June storm and we haven’t received a penny,” Thacker said Wednesday.
The delay in receiving federal funds was a concern quite a few people expressed, he said. Selectmen checked with other towns hit by natural disasters and they are still waiting for FEMA funds after two-plus years, he said.
Much of the discussion before the vote was from those opposed to the loan, he said. Comments such as “‘We really can’t trust government,'” were made, he said. Others who supported the loan said “‘that’s why FEMA is there,'” he added.
The Maine State Emergency Management Agency will cover 15% of the cost and the town 10%.
Also at the meeting, Thacker recognized Andover Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Todd for a great job getting the disaster relief application completed. “He’s very gifted with administrative skills so he has it all laid out, each project, where we stand with FEMA.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.