ANDOVER — A majority of voters Tuesday approved loaning $3 million to repair roads and bridges damaged by rainstorms in June and December 2023 while they wait for reimbursement from the federal government.

Around 68 people attended the special town meeting at the Town Hall. Selectman Justin Thacker estimated about 60 percent, based on raised hands, favored the bank loan to cover expenses until the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburses the town 75% of the cost.

Town officials were told to expect the reimbursement within eight to 12 months after their application was accepted.

“We’re at 14 months on the June storm and we haven’t received a penny,” Thacker said Wednesday.

The delay in receiving federal funds was a concern quite a few people expressed, he said. Selectmen checked with other towns hit by natural disasters and they are still waiting for FEMA funds after two-plus years, he said.

Much of the discussion before the vote was from those opposed to the loan, he said. Comments such as “‘We really can’t trust government,'” were made, he said. Others who supported the loan said “‘that’s why FEMA is there,'” he added.

The Maine State Emergency Management Agency will cover 15% of the cost and the town 10%.

Also at the meeting, Thacker recognized Andover Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Todd for a great job getting the disaster relief application completed. “He’s very gifted with administrative skills so he has it all laid out, each project, where we stand with FEMA.”

