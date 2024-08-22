FARMINGTON – Saturday, Aug. 24, United Way of Tri-Valley Area will once again host the Color Me United 5k walk/run event. The event will begin and end in the Narrow Gauge Cinema parking lot. Individuals and groups can register online at www.uwtva.org or at the event from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The price of registration is $30 for individuals and $25 per person for groups. The event will begin at 9 a.m. for runners and 9:05 a.m. for walkers. Participants will make their way in a big loop through Farmington while being colored with dye along the way.

Executive Director Kendra Baker said that with over 300 participants annually it takes 40 to 50 volunteers to make this event happen. These volunteers help with set-up, tear-down, registration, throwing color on participants, and ensuring safe crossing as roads will not close for this event.

Baker brought the idea for the event in 2017 after attending a color run in Portland. Whether participants are there for personal growth, health, or for fun, Baker said that it is a “colorful” way for the community to come together.

The next big United Way of Tri-Valley Area event to look forward to is the the Jeep event being held on the afternoon of Sept. 28, where community members can take part in a poker run and Jeep show at The Farmhouse Beer Garden. Live music by Cadagan to follow. More information can be found on the United Way of the Tri-Valley Facebook page.

