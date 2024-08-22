https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/08/22/farmington-kids-sell-peaches-and-other-goods
Farmington kids sell peaches and other goods
Kids hard at work selling peaches and other goods at The Farm on Hammond Hill on Hammond Road in Farmington.
1 min read
Font size +
Gift article
You are able to gift
5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required.
Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one,
go to the subscriptions page.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Loading....
Print
Seven-year-old Henry Russell at left and 10-year-old Mae Russell of Farmington on Monday, August 19, sell peaches and other goods at The Farm on Hammond Hill Farm on Hammond Road in Farmington.
Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Gifford’s Ice Cream in Farmington permanently closes ‘with a heavy heart’
Next »
Phillips Old Home Days parade floats themed ‘Tell me you’re from Maine without tellin’ me you’re from Maine’