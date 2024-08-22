FARMINGTON – Selectmen on Aug. 13 voted to sign a letter supporting MaineDOT’s [Department of Transportation] $15 million federal grant request.

If awarded, the funds would support the department’s Chargers to Promote Resilience: A Recharge Maine Community Project under the FY 2024-2025 Charging and Fueling Infrastructure [CFI] Discretionary Grant Program.

“MaineDOT stands a better chance of getting funding if they have community buy-in,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil asked if the town would be moved up the ladder if it supports the grant and funding is awarded.

“We got an email about targeted areas where they would like to put charging stations,” LaCroix replied. “The Carrabassett Valley corridor is one of them. To me we are on that corridor. For Carrabassett Valley one route pretty much, goes right through Farmington.”

“I know we had issues with putting them in the parking lot,” O’Neil stated. “It didn’t seem to be a good location.”

Advertisement

“MaineDOT and Efficiency Maine are requesting competitive grant funding to install 64 electric vehicle [EV] charging stations in 10 communities and at six hospitals to increase resiliency in flood-prone areas,” according to information provided. “Selected communities have increasingly experienced devastating climate change-related flooding and power outages. Other communities serve as evacuation hubs or regional support centers for impacted areas. The project will reduce concerns many Mainers have about how to charge their EV during power outages and

storms as well as improve EV adoption rates in the Pine Tree State.”

Farmington would be one 0f 16 locations where DC Fast Chargers will be strategically installed at commonly used facilities where utility providers prioritize power restoration after storms, the information noted. Each location will host four charging ports, it stated.

The resiliency risk identified as needing addressing in Farmington was inland flooding.

The information shared Maine’s EV overview as of July 1:

• 15,925 EVs on the road.

• 816 Level 2 ports.

• 255 DCFC ports.

• 17 EV networks.

• Quarterly increase of EVs on the road: 10%.

Atlas Public Policy for Recharge Maine reported Mainers are registering new EVs at a consistent rate of 1,000+ vehicles per quarter since 2021 the information noted.

The project, with a total cost of $18.75 million would also “help Maine meet its goal to decrease greenhouse gas

emissions 45 percent by 2030, 80 percent by 2050, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045,” according to the information.

“It would benefit us in the long run,” Selectman Matthew Smith said.

Copy the Story Link