FARMINGTON – Fiona Hathaway, a hairdresser at The Mane Attraction in Strong volunteers her time and skills to give free haircuts to community members with the Franklin County Recovery Center. Tuesday, Aug. 20, was only the second time this event had taken place, but St. Joseph Parish Hall was bustling with people gathered for haircuts and other activities. This event will continue to occur every third Tuesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Franklin County Recovery Center is an organization that was formed about a year ago. They focus on providing peer support, community connections, and resources to those who are in recovery or seeking recovery, family members, and allies. Along with free haircuts, Tuesday’s event also spread information on Overdose Awareness Month. There were community resources, snacks, water and coffee, and free items for people to take. There was also a station for community members to create notes and cards for their “remembrance board,” a board dedicated to those who have passed and words of encouragement for those who are navigating the early stages of substance use recovery and come to the center for support.

Saturday, Sept. 7, the Franklin County Recovery Center will host Franklin County’s first ever Recovery Rally from 2 to 5 p.m. at Meeting House Park in Farmington. The event celebrates Recovery Awareness Month and will include a recovery awareness walk, visiting vendors, open mic, a performance from the band Nuclear Bootz, and more.

Program Coordinator Kristen Webster said that with this event, the Franklin County Recovery Center hopes to “highlight that recovery is possible.”

The Recovery Center is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and is for anyone impacted by substance use. To learn more about the center, email FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter@gmail.com or call/text 207-778-1015.

