The Phillips Old Home Days parade Aug. 16 features this floats that embraces the theme “Tell me you are from Maine, without tellin’ me you are from Maine” in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

The theme for the Phillips Old Home Days parade Aug. 16 is “tell me you’re from Maine without tellin’ me you are from Maine” in Phillips. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, phillips maine, phillips old home days
Related Stories
Latest Articles