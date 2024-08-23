CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab will look to reduce the amount of liquid waste sent from its food service department to the transfer station, a representative told selectmen Thursday night.

Board member Christine Carrigan advised members that station employee Jim Dyment asked what should be done about the amount of material delivered from the residential care center at 26 Pleasant St.

She said she read a Department of Environmental Protection report regarding liquid waste deliveries at transfer stations and found it was OK to refuse problematic loads. “We have requirements as a municipality to take in solid waste but not liquid waste,” she said.

It “seems to be an ongoing problem,” she said.

Town Clerk Kathy Walker said the center’s staff was “directed to reduce the amount of waste; liquid and food waste. Hopefully, they said, their kitchen procedures could be modified.”

A representative from Pinnacle Rehab said it will investigate ways to reduce the amount of liquids and talk with the town transfer station staff to find less busy times to make deliveries.

In another matter, Chairman Brian Keene said the Highway Department’s new 2024 Ford F-550 truck was delivered Aug. 16. The board approved the purchase earlier this month, using about $50,000 from an insurance claim from a demolished F-550 truck and $30,000 rolled over from the Highway Department budget and money from town reserves.

The total cost of the truck, including wiring for the plow and sander, and other extras, was $88,322. The truck needs lettering, strobe lights and a radio, Keene said.

The board agreed to hold two informational meetings with Claire Emrick, a representative of the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy in Norway, who attended Thursday’s meeting. She will explain the state’s Community Resilience Partnership program that provides grants and technical assistance to help towns reduce energy use. The meetings are set for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and Nov. 6 at the Town Office meeting room, 94 Turner St.

The board approved a $500 contract to plow for the Water District area on Staples Hill Road and $820 for six LED lights for the room over the Town Office.

A townwide cleanup will be held Oct. 9, 12, 16 and 19. Keene, Carrigan and board members Shawn Goodrow, Michelle Larrivee and Vice Chairman Carole Robbins decided to hire Archie’s Inc. of Mexico to haul the waste away.

The cost will be between $140 and $310, depending on the size of dumpsters, plus a tipping fee of $104 per ton, a fuel charge and a $30 weekly rental fee, Walker said.

