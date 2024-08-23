MADRID — The High Peaks Alliance is calling on all outdoor enthusiasts to join us for an exhilarating day of stewardship on the Fly Rod Crosby Trail (FRCT) on August 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Led by the HPA’s Recreation Ranger, Matt Kusper, this trail day promises to be rewarding.

“Our efforts will be focused along the scenic Hardy Stream in Madrid where we will be prioritizing trail corridor clearing,” offered Kusper. “This will involve utilizing weed eaters, loppers, and if we’re lucky, chainsaws, to trim back excessive overgrowth within the trail.”

The adventure begins at the trailhead of the Perham Stream Birding Trail, where we will gather for a safety briefing before shuttling via ATV to the FRCT trail. Expect to hike a little over 3 miles over variable terrain. This route involves a brief shallow stream crossing. If you don’t want wet shoes or to ford the stream barefoot, it may be a good idea to bring along a light pair of water shoes.

To ensure your comfort and safety, please dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy, close-toed footwear and long pants. Bring your work gloves and eye protection if you have them, along with enough water and a snack to keep you energized throughout the day. Bug spray and sunscreen are highly recommended. HPA will provide all the necessary tools and have extra work gloves on hand.

The FRCT is a cherished trail managed and coordinated by the High Peaks Alliance. It begins downtown Phillps and concludes in Rangeley. HPA is actively seeking year-round volunteer trail stewards to help care for different sections of the trail, ensuring its sustainability and accessibility for all. If you are passionate about preserving the beauty of our natural landscapes and want to make a difference, this is your chance!

For more information and to join the High Peaks Alliance as a volunteer trail steward, please contact Matt Kusper at (704) 877-5567 or email Matt@highpeaksalliance.org. Let’s come together and continue the legacy of Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, Maine’s legendary outdoorswoman, by preserving the woods she once frequented.

