EAST MADRID — The High Peaks Alliance (HPA), in collaboration with Carrabassett Valley Outdoor Adventure Camp, organized a field day for campers at the Perham Stream Birding Trail.

Campers learned to use a compass from two esteemed guides, Mike Tuminaro from the Maine Professional Guides Association (MPGA) and Brent West from HPA. Under their guidance, the campers gained valuable skills in orienteering.

“It was a pleasure to work with all these young people from CVOAC” offered Tuminaro. “I love seeing their curiosity and excitement when they’re learning about our Maine woods and waters. Thanks, HPA for the great work you’re doing preserving land for their future!” As a special gift, the HPA provided each camper with a compass to take home, ensuring they could continue to practice their new skills.

Led by Matt Kusper, HPA’s Recreation Ranger, the campers assisted in building a water bar on the Sheep Trail. The necessary tools and protective equipment to ensure the safety and success of the project were provided by HPA.

“This hands-on experience not only taught them about the importance of trail maintenance but also instilled a sense of responsibility towards preserving the natural beauty of the area,” said Amanda Laliberte, Director of Engagement at HPA. “These campers are tomorrow’s stewards and it’s days like today that we can instill the importance of conserving our landscape.”

Carson Hinkley, a renowned local historian and naturalist, took the campers on a captivating journey through the Perham Settlement. With his wealth of knowledge and expertise, Hinkley shared stories and memories of a village that no longer stands. The campers were enthralled as they explored the ongoing archaeological site, the cemetery, and other historic locations. Hinkley’s insights provided a deeper understanding of the area’s history and its connection to the present.

“Our campers had an amazing time with HPA at the Perham Stream Birding Trails. All of the leaders and guides were great with the kids, teaching them so many valuable skills. Campers were excited to share with their families what they learned. The old Perham Stream Settlement is a beautiful property, rich in history.” offered Anne Poirer-Flight, Director of CV OAC. “We are grateful that this land is in conservation for future generations to enjoy and so thankful for the opportunity that HPA gave us to learn from these hands-on experiences, and to deepen our appreciation and understanding the world around us.”

The day was made possible by a generous grant from the MPGA to engage children to become stewards of their local natural resources, encourage them to get outside, and eliminate barriers to outdoor recreation.

The Carrabassett Valley Outdoor Adventure Camp offers children a unique opportunity to explore the great outdoors, learn new skills, and create lasting memories. With a focus on environmental education and outdoor recreation, the camp provides a safe and engaging environment for campers to connect with nature and develop a love for the outdoors.

The Perham Stream Birding Trail is a picturesque trail located in East Madrid. Conserved in 2022, it offers visitors the chance to observe a variety of bird species while enjoying the incredible views of the surrounding mountains. The trail is a popular destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike.

