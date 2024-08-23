UPDATE: Dakota Dow has been located and is safe, police said Friday afternoon.

JAY— Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence on Juniper Road, Police Chief Joseph Sage said Friday.

Dakota Dow may be wearing blue jeans or carpenter pants and typically wears a baseball cap with a hook on it, Sage said. He is described as being 5-foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has mid-length dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Dow’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.

