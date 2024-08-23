Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment.

Harriet – Female – 3 years – Retriever mix.

Miss Harriet has been with us here at the shelter longer than any other animal after being abandoned on our front step in 2022. She is an extremely sweet lady who came to us with a severe case of mange and a lot of other skin conditions. With allergy testing, treatment, and lots of love, her skin has improved immensely.

She is severely allergic (literally off the charts) to many things, but most notably dust, all kinds of mites, ragweed, birch, hazelnut tree, and marsh elder. These allergies are extremely severe, and require lots of care, money, and veterinary maintenance. Because of this, Harriet would need to go to a vet-approved home.

She does well with children and other dogs as long as they are tolerant, because she can be a bit in-your-face with other dogs. However, Miss Harriet does not like cats, and it is not recommended for her to go to a home with any. With people, she is extremely sweet and gentle and is guaranteed to make you smile.

Frankie – Female – 9 months-1 year – Gray & white domestic medium hair.

Meet Miss Frankie, the cat with a perpetual sad face. Overall she is a sweet cat, but she likes to be left alone for the most part. She likes to sleep in tight spaces like cat trees or hidey holes. She doesn’t care much to be touched, but she has the potential to become more affectionate in a nice, calm home.

She doesn’t seem to love the environment in our cat room, so come and see this little lady to see if she would add the right amount of love to your life.

Copy the Story Link