Sections of the fence in front of Hippach Field in Farmington lie on the ground Monday after a hit-and-run crash. Police are investigating the incident that occurred overnight at 12884 Main St. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Farmington police officers Jesse Dixon, left, and Cpl. Ryan Rosie speak Monday with Parks & Recreation Department employee Charity Sargood about evidence found at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that took down part of a fence along Hippach Field at 12884 Main St. A taillight and turn signal marker, and piece of black metal were found at the site. Police will check surveillance videos for more evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
