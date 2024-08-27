PARIS — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office began law enforcement coverage for Mexico on Tuesday, Chief Deputy James Urquhart told county commissioners at their meeting on Aug. 20.

“Starting at 6 o’clock this morning, we assumed police responsibility over the town of Mexico,” Urquhart said. “We’ve absorbed the town of Mexico into our northern zone, or zone three.”

The Mexico department ceased operations Aug. 20 due to a lack of officers.

No contract between the town and the Sheriff’s Office has been signed, but there is communication with Mexico Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day, Urquhart said.

Commissioners approved hiring three new deputies Tuesday: former Mexico officers Derek MacDonald, who was a lieutenant, and Ashley Rich; and former Paris police Chief Michael Dailey.

Urquhart said MacDonald has been a “valuable asset” and that Rich is “highly respected.”

Dailey was hired at the highest rate possible under the current union contract — $29.42 per hour.

He resigned from the department last month, following a car chase and shootout with an escaped prisoner in May.

“Obviously, he’s a known commodity,” Urquhart said. “He left there. We’ve vetted that out.”

Urquhart noted that all three candidates passed background checks and were vetted by the Sheriff’s Office.

MacDonald previously worked for the Sheriff’s Office and left 18 months ago for the Mexico Police Department, Urquhart said.

“This should put you at full staffing,” Commission Chairperson David Duguay said.

Urquhart confirmed 24 positions are now filled.

The Sheriff’s Office will be closed Aug. 27-30 for installation of bullet-resistant security glass, he told commissioners.

Commissioners will hold budget committee caucuses in various locations across the county at 6 p.m. Aug. 28. Commissioners will next meet for a workshop at 9 a.m. Sept. 5.

